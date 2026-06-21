Credit: WIP

Jalen Hurts is on his way to being the most accomplished quarterback in Philadelphia Eagles history, but you wouldn’t know it from much of the conversation around him.

All Hurts has done in six seasons is lead the Eagles to five playoff appearances, three division titles, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl championship.

However, a perpetually negative perception and narrative around Hurts paint a picture of a bad teammate who constantly causes internal frustration and raises questions about whether he’s really the right guy for the job. He’s become a local sports radio dream topic: The star quarterback who everyone supposedly doesn’t like.

WIP’s Hugh Douglas, for one, has had enough of the conversation.

Douglas, a former NFL star and now the co-host of the WIP Midday Show with Joe Giglio, appeared to crash out during Friday’s show when the topic of Hurts came up for what must feel like the millionth time. Douglas, who has been a strong supporter of the Eagles QB and thinks he deserves full credit for the team’s success, finally had enough of the discussion as it kicked up once more about whether or not Philly’s defense is carrying Hurts.

Holy shit Hugh 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/oGfHI4XSHF — Dr. Ray Ray 🦅 (@MrStealYaDonuts) June 19, 2026

“I’m tired of this conversation. I’m so f*cking tired of this f*cking conversation,” said Douglas.

“What are you doing?” asked a shocked Giglio.

“Because I’m tired of this conversation,” Douglas added. “I really am.”

As Crossing Broad noted, it doesn’t appear that this particular conversation was live on the radio at the time, but it was seen and heard on the livestream.

Regardless of where they fall on the Jalen Hurts conversation, we have to imagine a whole lot of Eagles fans and WIP listeners are in the same camp as Douglas. What more is there to say at this point?