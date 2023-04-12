Rick Wolff, a longtime sportswriter and broadcaster best known in recent years for his work on WFAN, died Monday after a brief battle with brain cancer. He was 71.

Wolff’s family announced his death.

The longtime host of WFAN’s Sunday morning program The Sports Edge, Wolff had many other sports-related jobs through the years. He wrote for many prominent publications, including Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, and USA Today. He also worked as a senior executive for a major publisher, co-founded the Center for Sports Parenting and served as a broadcaster with MSG and ESPN in the 1980s.

He began hosting The Sports Edge in 1998.

Earlier in his life, Wolff played a couple of seasons in the Detroit Tigers minor league system and served as a college baseball coach, turning Mercy College into a nationally ranked NCAA Division II program.

His family posted a tribute to Wolff on his website, Ask Coach Wolff.

“To know Rick or Dad or Pops was to love him,” the family wrote in the tribute. “He was wise, thoughtful, sharp, funny, incredibly smart, and truly just a wonderful person. In his honor, please remember to never give up on your dreams. He never did, even after so many of them had come true.”

The sports world shared condolences for the family and memories of Wolff on Twitter.

Very sad news to hear about the passing of Rick Wolff. For many years his popular Sports Edge program proceeded my NFL Now program on the Fan. Like his father, Bob, who was a good friend, he was every inch a gentleman. He will be missed. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) April 11, 2023

Just terribly sad news to hear of the passing of Rick Wolff. He was a great guy and his focus on youth sports on WFAN on Sunday mornings was a fantastic listen. Gone way too soon. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 11, 2023

I had no idea Rick Wolff was sick. So sad to hear about his passing. I grew up watching his father on News 12. It was a thrill for me to produce his show for a few years. One of the kinder people I’ve met in the business. RIP Rick. — Sal Licata (@sal_licata) April 11, 2023

So sad to learn of the passing of Rick Wolff, who died yesterday after battling cancer.

I met Rick while working with his father, Hall of Famer, Bob Wolff.

He was all class.

Besides being a host on WFAN, Rick was an author, college coach and former Minor League baseball player pic.twitter.com/k3P4L4iZQM — jamie stuart (@jamiestuartTV) April 11, 2023

So sorry to hear of Rick Wolff’s passing. His Sunday morning program on @WFAN660 was enjoyed by both parents and their kids, a rarity in radio. An incredibly accomplished man, Rick was thoughtful, humble and kind. A true gentleman. — Eric Spitz (@ESpitzRadio) April 12, 2023

Terrible news. Sincere condolences to his family & friends. RIP Rick Wolff. — Lisa Verruso (@GatorGirl174) April 12, 2023

[Ask Coach Wolff]