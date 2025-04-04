Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston hasn’t even taken a snap in shorts for the New York Giants, and WFAN is already running him out of town.

Winston signed on to provide depth for a quarterback-starved Giants team. But before he could even throw his hat into the ring for the starting quarterback competition, they brought in Russell Wilson with the full expectation that he would be the Week 1 starter.

There’s still a decent chance the Giants will take a quarterback at the NFL Draft. But before we’ve even gotten that far, a manufactured quarterback controversy is brewing in the Meadowlands.

And that’s all thanks to Shaun Morash, a host of WFAN’s Evan & Tiki with Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber.

Morash was perturbed that Winston waited until April to thank Cleveland for his time there. A particular sentence in his statement, which the veteran quarterback posted to X, ruffled some feathers inside the WFAN studios.

“One moment I’ll never forget — beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be the most iconic snow game in NFL history. The energy, the emotion, the unity — we all felt it that night. Was Cleveland at its finest.”

It was also Jameis Winston at his finest. He was pleased to be grateful in the snow.

However, Morash is anything but grateful to have him on the Giants.

“If you like the idea that Jameis Winston makes you laugh — that’s all good and plenty,” said Morash. “Jameis Winston stinks, OK? And I’ve been adamant about this. The idea that now you know the situation; he could’ve penned this letter to Cleveland before the Giants even signed Russell Wilson. He puts it in there because he knows anybody reading that there’s going to be light bulbs that go off in people’s heads that he beat Russell Wilson head-to-head, all while lying and calling it ‘the most iconic game.’ So, now, here we go. You already start to divide a fanbase a little bit.

“And, like you said, what was the lead yesterday? The lead on this show yesterday was Evan Roberts turning to Tiki Barber, saying, ‘Is there a chance a locker room rallies around Jameis Winston?’ This guy is an unintentional cancer. Cut him today! Cut him today! He’s not better than Russell Wilson. The team should be taking a quarterback in the draft. And Tommy DeVito still exits. Why is he here? He’s here to throw interceptions, and God rescues him from pick-sixes. I’m glad everybody thinks the Giants can be the Chuckle Hut. I’m tired of being a joke. And Jameis Winston is causing this team to be more of a goddamn joke.”

“This guy is an unintentional cancer. Cut him today!”@ShaunMorash WENT OFF on Jameis Winston for what he thought was a shot at Russell Wilson in his goodbye message to Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/iwqtDZV9xe — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) April 3, 2025

“He’s causing a divide already,” Morash adds. “Get him off the team.”

It’s April, and somehow Winston has already become public enemy No. 1 for simply… thanking his former team. He hasn’t taken a snap, held a clipboard, or even put on a Giants hoodie, and yet WFAN has declared him a locker room liability.

Winston may have been signed as a depth option, but to some on New York radio, he’s apparently a threat to team chemistry, quarterback hierarchy, and the general seriousness of the sport. If throwing snowballs in Cleveland was his peak, getting torched on the airwaves before minicamp might be his proper New York welcome.

Because in this city, all it takes is one heartfelt post to start a full-blown quarterback controversy.