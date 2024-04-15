Credit: LinkedIn

Less than three years after joining WFAN as their program director, Spike Eskin announced that he would return to Philadelphia’s 94WIP to co-host their afternoon show. And in turn, WFAN would need a new boss.

After being turned down by Jon “Stugotz” Weiner, Audacy, which owns the iconic New York sports radio station, had to turn its attention elsewhere. On Monday, Ryan Hurley, formerly ESPN New York’s program director, was named the new brand manager for WFAN and the Infinity Sports Network.

Hurley climbed the ranks at ESPN New York, serving as a producer for The Michael Kay Show and eventually becoming program director. He was part of ESPN’s last round of layoffs this past calendar year.

“Ryan knows radio, sports, and New York, making him a triple threat to take the reins of WFAN, which continues to be the city’s most influential and dominant sports platform,” Audacy’s New York market president, Chris Oliviero, said in a statement, via the New York Post. “In addition, with Infinity Sports Network, Ryan will have a major impact on the sports conversation nationwide. All of us at Audacy are excited to welcome him to the team.”

“I am excited and grateful to have the opportunity to join this legendary station,” Hurley added. “The term’ dream job’ can get thrown around a lot, but as someone who grew up listening to The Fan religiously, that is exactly what this is. There is an incredible team here led by Chris Oliviero, and I look forward to this journey ahead with them.”

According to the Post, Hurley’s assistant brand manager will be CBS Sports Radio vet David Mayurnik.

[The New York Post]