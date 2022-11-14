Sometimes broadcasters make hilarious mistakes by accidentally saying the wrong thing. Other times, they accidentally hear the wrong thing.

Sunday morning, WFAN’s midday show of Brandon Tierney and Tiki Barber joined hosts Marc Malusis and Kim Jones live from Redd’s sports bar outside MetLife Stadium to preview the New York Giants–Houston Texans game. During the segment, Tierney noted how it’s difficult to be at any Giants-related event with Barber because fans flock to the former running back.

“Everybody’s wearing Barber jerseys, and they’re like ‘Oh yeah, that’s the other guy who does the show. that’s the bald, loud guy. What’s his name? Turkey, Tinny, Tierney?’”

Tierney and Barber have been radio co-hosts since 2013. And while Tierney may still hear fans fumble his name, no one made the blunder that former NFL Network personality and longtime WFAN host Jones was about to make.

This is some of WFAN's best work pic.twitter.com/VJEYvLl2T6 — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) November 14, 2022

“I don’t know if people call you Titty,” Jones said, shocking Tierney and everyone who was listening.

“Whoa – no I didn’t – I don’t,” Tierney stumbled before Jones jumped in to reiterate, “you said titty!”

“No, I said Tinny,” Tierney clarified, causing Jones to erupt with laughter.

While WFAN’s Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti replayed the awkward segment on their radio show Monday morning, the blunder was dumped by the station when it happened live on Sunday. The audience listening live on the radio heard almost one full minute of laughter, mixed with some context, but definitely not enough to explain what just happened.

“Oh my god, Kim, where is your mind?” a still-stunned Tierney proceeded to ask. “I don’t think I said that. If I did, I didn’t mean to. I thought I said Tinny! You have a dirty mind, Ms. Jones. Wow.”

I heard Tinny.

