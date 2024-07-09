Jul 30, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Some New York Yankees fans are grumbling about manager Aaron Boone, despite the fact the team is on pace to win almost 100 games. While it makes no sense to many fans why anyone would want to replace Boone, it’s become a hot topic among the team’s fan base.

WFAN’s Evan & Tiki show addressed the situation Monday.

“You look at their record and say, ‘They shouldn’t be desperate,'” said co-host Evan Roberts. “I look at their record and say, ‘Hey, they’re entrenched in a wild-card spot. They shouldn’t be desperate. But to the Yankee fan, they feel desperate, and that’s what desperate teams do, and there is a track record where — it works to a certain extent.”

At that point, the show’s executive producer, Tommy Lugauer, tossed out a managerial candidate for the Yankees to consider.

Buck Showalter. Seriously. The same Showalter who’s managed 22 MLB seasons, the first four with the Yankees in the early 1990s. Most recently, the New York Mets fired him after two years capped by a disappointing 2023 season.

“There’s a manager sitting at home right now that wants to finish his story,” Lugauer said. “And his name is … Buck. Showalter. Yankee fans would love it, you know Buck wants to win, he wants to win with the Yankees.

It seemed as if Lugauer might be trolling Mets fans by suggesting Showalter head to the Bronx, but he sounded very serious. And then he followed up with an X post later Monday, reiterating the point: “You fire Boone, and you hire Buck Showalter to finish his story.”

It’s time for Buck Showalter to finish his story with the Yankees. https://t.co/DfK0iYhICS — Tommy Lugauer (@tommylugauer) July 9, 2024

Yankees fans were not on board with the idea.

Buck Showalter is a barely above average .500 manager btw. For all of Aaron Boone’s faults, his teams win at a considerably higher rate than Buck’s. https://t.co/lH2ztXVWmd — Jordan Leandre (@JordanLeandre55) July 9, 2024

No, hell no, he is not a good manager. If you are gonna hire a former Yankee person, get either Girardi or Mattingly. https://t.co/vQPag9jcWC — Brooklyn Moe (@NYYBrooklyn) July 8, 2024

LMFAOOOO 1) WHO said Boone was on the hot seat

2) Buck is not a good manager, is overrated and doesn’t have a track record that supports he will do any better https://t.co/7j05T5zslF — Anthony Gabler (@anthonysgabler) July 8, 2024

There is no way the Yankees would fire Boone to bring back Buck https://t.co/xQAULSZgXe — Bobby Milone (@BobbyMilone29) July 8, 2024



