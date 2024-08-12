WFAN, ESPN New York, WCBS 880

The parent companies of WFAN and ESPN New York have reached a deal that brings the once rival sports radio stations closer to being on the same team.

First reported by Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, WFAN’s parent company, Audacy, will license its 880 AM signal to ESPN New York beginning this fall. The agreement marks the end of a nearly six decade-long run for the all-news format on WCBS-AM 880. Audacy also owns and operates 1010 WINS under a news format in New York, and there was no longer a need to have two similarly programmed radio stations. According to Marchand, the decision is expected to cause job losses at 880.

From an industry standpoint, the biggest news is that a heritage radio station is changing formats and jobs will be lost. But for the sports radio industry specifically, it’s very notable that WFAN and ESPN New York will now be operating on signals owned by the same company.

Last year, Good Karma Brands announced plans to give up leasing 98.7 FM from Emmis, moving all local programming back to 1050 AM, which the company owns, and focusing on digital distribution. ESPN New York’s more than 12-year run on the FM dial comes to an end Aug. 31. 880 AM, however, will now give ESPN New York a much stronger signal in New York than 1050 AM.

According to Marchand, the licensing agreement will take effect Aug. 26. The arrangement is for three years, and while financial terms of the agreement are not known, it’s safe to say the cost will be significantly less than the $12.5 million annually ESPN New York was paying to lease 98.7 FM.

Audacy’s 880 AM will now be home to The Michael Kay Show, as well as the station’s morning program hosted by Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg, and its midday show with Bart Scott and Alan Hahn. 880 AM’s call letters will switch from WCBS to WHSQ-AM, pending FCC approval. New York Mets radio broadcasts will continue to air on 880 AM, which means there will be days where Michael Kay is throwing ESPN New York to Howie Rose instead of evening host Dan Graca.

For years, ESPN New York and WFAN had a fierce rivalry, spawned by The Michael Kay Show vs Mike and the Mad Dog. ESPN New York relinquishing its FM signal to focus on digital distribution lessened the competition, and with both stations soon to be airing on signals owned by Audacy, the rivalry will be further minimized.

Historically, ESPN has prevented its talent from airing on WFAN out of an allegiance to its New York affiliate. But in a strange turn of events, ESPN personalities will now be heard in New York on a radio station owned by WFAN’s parent company.

[Andrew Marchand]