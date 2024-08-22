Credit: WFAN

The WFAN host-to-New York Yankees radio booth pipeline is full steam ahead.

After letting Craig Carton call a few games as the play-by-play voice, the Bronx Bombers and WFAN are opting for another nontraditional route to their radio booth for Wednesday and Thursday.

Brandon Tierney, who co-hosts The Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata show with Sal Licata, took to X early Wednesday to announce that he was getting the opportunity to be a fill-in analyst.

Honored and humbled (and pumped!!) to join the long and distinguished lineage of NYY radio voices as I fill in for Suzyn Waldman in the broadcast booth tonight and tomorrow in the Bronx. Looking forward to having some fun with @JustinShackil and the crew! pic.twitter.com/r3JMHpMjNe — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) August 21, 2024

He called into his show to confirm the news and relay that the legendary Suzyn Waldman was feeling unwell.

“The Yankees presented me with this amazing, humbling opportunity, and I know that Suzyn’s a bit under the weather,” he said. “I guess if I said it on the radio enough and wondered why they were giving everybody a chance, but me, I guess they finally listened. I’m getting to do the Yankee game tonight with Justin Shackil and tomorrow, as well.”

Yup, @BrandonTierney wasn’t kidding with his Tweet – he’s not on the radio middays today and tomorrow because he’s filling in for an under the weather Suzyn Waldman on our Yankees broadcasts! pic.twitter.com/6pz2IMyYhk — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) August 21, 2024

Tierney shared some updates from the booth prior to Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians:

Time is moving slow. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8qemuE5jXf — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) August 21, 2024

Greetings from the Bronx, let’s play some ball! Looking forward to letting it rip with Justin. pic.twitter.com/vDFME5mEWo — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) August 21, 2024

This isn’t the first time that WFAN has dipped into its pool of hosts to fill in for Waldman. Earlier this season, WFAN radio host Keith McPherson filled in for Waldman while she was on vacation in mid-May, and that was also alongside Shackil.

As the Yankees search for their permanent radio voice to replace the retired John Sterling, there’s undoubtedly a feeling of musical chairs in the radio booth. Tierney will be the next one to try his hand, but not play-by-play. You apparently have to be at WFAN a lot longer for that to happen, and based on how Carton’s three-game audition was received, he’s probably best leaving that to the professionals.

In any event, it’s a cool opportunity for the outspoken Yankees fan, who is unafraid to display some of his brash persona, which includes a recent on-air verbal sparring match with general manager Brian Cashman.

Let’s hope he doesn’t have any phrasing gaffes in the booth.

[Brandon Tierney]