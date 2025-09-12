WFAN is adding something different to its New York Yankees coverage this weekend.

Starting Saturday at 2 p.m., the station will air a weekly show featuring content from Jomboy Media, the digital sports outlet that’s built a massive following by breaking down baseball moments and hosting the popular Talkin’ Yanks podcast.

The partnership puts Jomboy’s fan-favorite awards segments and other highlights from their network on traditional radio for the first time. While the focus remains on Yankees content, Audacy stated in a release that other sports will eventually be incorporated.

This isn’t Jomboy Media’s first dance with established broadcasters. The company, founded by Jimmy O’Brien and Jake Storiale in 2017, already has partnerships with the YES Network and recently joined the Dan Patrick Podcast Network. They’ve also secured partnerships with major brands and raised millions in funding from investors, including Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and comedian Billy Crystal.

WFAN will have access to content that’s proven popular with younger baseball fans, while Jomboy Media reaches a broader audience through one of sports radio’s most influential platforms. WFAN has been the Yankees’ radio flagship since 2014, so it already has built-in credibility with the team’s fan base.

Courtney Hirsch, who was promoted to CEO of Jomboy Media earlier this year, called WFAN “one of the most influential platforms in sports media” when announcing the deal. The company has been on a growth tear lately, as revenue doubled and profitability tripled under Hirsch’s leadership as COO.

The company now employs 64 people and produces a wide range of content, including podcasts and original video content.

It’s another example of traditional sports media partnering with digital creators instead of trying to compete with them. The show debuts this Saturday. Yankees fans get another weekly dose of content, and WFAN receives to see if Jomboy’s audience follows them to traditional radio.