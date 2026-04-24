Credit: WFAN

You’re probably wondering how a group of WFAN hosts got here. Well, this is what it looks like when the Knicks, Jets, and Mets provide a trinity of wild sports moments in 60 seconds.

WFAN took a page out of the Barstool book Thursday night, getting its full lineup of hosts in a room with food and drinks to livestream their NFL Draft party on YouTube. Boomer Esiason, Gregg Giannotti, Evan Roberts, Tiki Barber, Shaun Morash, Craig Carton, and Chris McMonigle all in one room for everyone to see. And absolute chaos ensued when the Knicks gave up their lead to the Atlanta Hawks with less than 15 seconds left in Game 3 of the playoffs on one TV, the Jets drafted tight end Kenyon Sadiq on another TV, and the Mets allowed a game-tying grand slam on the third TV, all within a minute.

Absolute CHAOS unfolds on the stream as the Hawks take the lead, the Jets draft Kenyon Sadiq, and the Mets give up a game-tying grand slam all in 60 seconds🤯 pic.twitter.com/ca1rSlvRig — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) April 24, 2026

Every New York sports fan was going through it in that moment, regardless of their fandom. The Knicks sent panic throughout New York City as they dropped Game 3 to the Hawks. The Mets blew a four-run lead in a game they ultimately, and surprisingly, came back to win. And the Jets controversially selected a tight end with the 16th pick, a move Carton predicted on the livestream several minutes before it happened.

For everyone who questions whether Carton cares at all about sports, watch him go through it as the Knicks blew Game 3 to the Hawks Thursday night. He looked like more of a legitimate Knicks fan in that moment than Stephen A. Smith ever has.

But more amazing than this wild 60-second span in New York sports might be that WFAN has a full lineup of shows willing to spend several hours together in one room. WFAN’s cast of egos has often garnered internal strife during past eras at the station.

Mike Francesa might be willing to do a livestream, as evidenced by his watching Game 5 of the 2024 World Series with Barstool. But there’s no way he would have done anything other than snub his nose at the idea of doing a livestream when he was at WFAN, especially if Carton or Giannotti were in the room. And based on recent events, it’s hard to imagine Brandon Tierney and Giannotti would have been able to enjoy a draft party together. But for whatever reason, this current WFAN lineup appears to have no internal rivalries.

The WFAN Draft Party, which featured Shaun Morash as its sort of master of ceremonies, should be deemed a success, having garnered more than 75,000 views on YouTube. This particular clip went viral and already amassed more than 800,000 views as of Friday morning. Which means this probably won’t be the last time WFAN tries to get its full lineup to do a livestream together, as long as everyone is still getting along.