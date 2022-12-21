The sudden shift from Carlos Correa signing with the San Francisco Giants to his introductory press conference being canceled over an issue with his physical to him instead signing with the New York Mets has provoked a lot of comment. One of the most remarkable examples of that came in a call from “Dan in Carteret” to WFAN morning show Boomer and Gio Wednesday. There, “Dan” tried to compare this shift to the 2020 U.S. presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump:

Here’s a partial transcription of that WFAN exchange, via Luke Kaye of Mediaite:

“I got a problem with this late-night deal for the Mets here,” the caller said. “There’s something very fishy about this, okay? Late-night deals, I’ve been watching sports my whole life, just like you guys have.” Show co-host Gregg Giannotti pushed back against Dan’s claim that Correa failed his physical. The caller referred to the situation as “fishy.” “What is the end game here, Dan, that you’re uncovering as a member of the baseball FBI?” Giannotti asked. “Some type of fraudulent corruption deal,” Dan added. “This is so similar to Joe Biden being behind in certain states, then in the middle of the night he takes the lead.” …“Dan, let’s not compare this to elections, alright?” Giannotti continued.

“Let’s not compare this to elections, alright?” is probably good advice for sports talk radio in general. But it’s particularly apt here. “Dan in Carteret” certainly has some opinions on this Correa move and many other things, but not all of those are worth airing publicly on sports radio.

