Photo credit: SNY

If New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is curious how the fans felt about retaining Trent Grisham, Jon from Maspeth would like a word.

Grisham accepted the one-year $22 million qualifying offer from the Yankees Tuesday afternoon following what was a break-out season for the centerfielder who hit 34 homers. It’s a lot of money for Grisham, but the one-year deal allows the Yankees to see whether last season was a sort of one-hit wonder, or if the former first-round draft pick was finally fulfilling his potential.

Yankees fan Jon from Maspeth, however, didn’t like the signing and he really doesn’t like Brian Cashman, calling WFAN’s Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber to voice, scream or unleash his disgust.

Somebody check on John in Maspeth pic.twitter.com/tixrOzhBh2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 19, 2025



If Cashman thought Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were being too hard on him, wait until he hears Jon from Maspeth. It might be hard to understand Jon through all of his yelling, but here’s a rough transcription of what was said during the tirade:

“This moron, Brian Cashman is an idiot, he bit off more than he can chew! He read the wrong cards, now he’s gotta deal with this one-hit wonder, overpaid bum, Trent Grisham $22 million when a couple more million dollars could have got you Cody Bellinger. Now we gotta hear Hal Steinbrenner…’payroll payroll.’ We got Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole in their god damn prime and we’re wasting it with Trent Grisham!”

Remember, this is a Yankees fan exuding this type of vitriol. Jon has already been spoiled by his share of winning and spending as a Yankees fan. But imagine if Jon was a Mets fan forced to live through the Wilpon era? He probably wouldn’t have made it.

Jon has made himself known for over the top rants about the Yankees, Mets and Juan Soto on social media and WFAN. But this rant was reminiscent of Jerome from Manhattan calling WFAN to rip the Yankees in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Although Jerome would at least begin his calls calmly before building up to blowing a gasket. Jon went ballistic from the start.