Every TV and radio sports talk show and podcast host hopes they can get a viral moment (or two) out of their show.

WFAN’s Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata show bizarrely got that moment Friday when Tierney accidentally bit the end off of a pen, leaving an inky mess on his lips and hands.

He didn’t realize what had happened at first.

“Oh dude, you got ink all over your face,” Licata told Tierney.

“No I don’t,” Tierney said.

“That pen just exploded!” Licata told him, laughing heartily.

“Ah great, somebody get me something here,” Tierney said. “Ah c’mon, man.”

“Are there paper towels right behind that computer there?” Licata asked.

“I’ll fight through it,” Tierney said. “C’mon, let’s do the segment. … I’m not dying, just get me a napkin, big damn deal. Let’s go, do the show.”

.@BrandonTierney had a mishap with his pen while on air 😂 @sal_licata pic.twitter.com/omT9gaHVAx — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 12, 2024

“This stupid, cheap-a** pen. Two-cent pen,” Tierney said.

After Tierney blotted away the ink with a paper towel, he asked Licata if he got it all.

“Get it during the break,” Licata said.

“Provided I don’t get ink poisoning before then,” Tierney said.

It’s certainly not the most ridiculous thing fans have seen on the show this year. That moment came in February when Licata disputed a listener’s claim that he was a clown … yet he did that while literally dressed as a clown.

You heard it right from @sal_licata 😂 pic.twitter.com/OmsbGn50yX — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 14, 2024



