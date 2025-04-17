Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

If you’re suffering through a bout of hiccups on WFAN, expect to be inundated by callers who know how to fix the problem.

With Boomer Esiason out sick Thursday on WFAN’s morning show alongside co-host Gregg Giannotti, he was replaced by Jerry Recco, who was replaced by Chris Lopresti, who was dealing with hiccups throughout the show. The entire four-hour show. Think four hours of hiccups sounds bad? Lopresti woke up Tuesday morning with a bad case of the cups and hasn’t been able to shake them since.

It might be annoying for a radio audience to hear an anchor or host battle through hiccups for an entire four-hour show, but they relished the opportunity, with listeners calling in to offer solves for Lopresti’s diaphragm spasms. There were suggestions of Thorazine, Nexium and a lot of various spoon tricks, but no caller sounded more confident in their solve than Barry from West Orange New Jersey.

WFAN caller Barry in West Orange has the perfect cure for hiccups pic.twitter.com/tC24NpXR1m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2025



“I get this all the time,” Barry told Lopresti and the rest of WFAN’s morning show. “You’re just gonna have to pull the trigger, take two fingers, stick it down your throat and reverse motion, you might throw up, you might not. But just reversing the motion in your diaphragm, they will go away, guaranteed. The rest of this fugazy stuff, Thorazine? What are you outta your mind? Thorazine? Just stick your fingers down your throat and it’s over. Go to the bathroom, you’ll be fine in 10 minutes. Trust me.”

No radio show proves the potential value of callers better than Boomer and Gio. Last year, it was Dr. Joe revealing Dave Sims was destined to be John Sterling’s successor in the New York Yankees radio booth, now it’s Barry in West Orange attempting to reset Lopresti’s diaphragm.

Lopresti didn’t stick two fingers down his throat during the show, but he did try one of the suggested spoon tricks, to no avail. Anyone battling hiccups for days, however, is bound to get desperate.