Photo Credit: The Gresh and Fauria Show on X

On Tuesday, WEEI in Boston announced numerous changes to its weekday programming, which subsequently resulted in two big names in the region departing the station.

In an Audacy press release, WEEI detailed that Adam Jones and Rich Keefe, who previously worked together on the Adam Jones Show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, will reunite on a new show, the new midday show.

Jones had been on the afternoon drive show Jones and Mego alongside Meghan Ottolini. Now, Ottolini will be a full-time writer for the station and a fill-in host.

Previously, Christian Fauria and Andy Gresh filled the midday show slot for WEEI with the Gresh and Fauria Show. While the network didn’t provide any information on the two in the press release, Chad Finn of the Boston Globe has reported that they will no longer be at the station.

WEEI announces big shakeup. Andy Hart and Christian Arcand will host afternoon drive. Adam Jones and Rich Keefe reunited in middays. Meghan Ottolini will stay on as a writer. Andy Gresh and Christian Fauria out. Story upcoming. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) August 21, 2024

Of course, many Boston sports fans fondly remember Fauria for his time with the New England Patriots from 2002-05. So, this change could certainly come with its fair share of criticism towards WEEI.

Again, no information has emerged on why Fauria and Gresh are set to be out at the station. But the two did recently get into a very public war of words with former Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon before he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

Other changes from the station include pairing Andy Hart and Christian Arcand to form a new afternoon show called The WEEI Afternoon Show, set to debut on August 27th.

In a statement on the changes, Mike Thomas, the Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Boston, said he is “excited for the next chapter of WEEI weekdays.”

“These exciting updates bring together a dynamic mix of talent with New England roots that will continue to deliver top-tier content to Boston’s biggest sports fans,” said Thomas. “Adam Jones and Rich Keefe’s notable on-air styles and rapport will energize our midday show, while Andy Hart and Christian Arcand’s experience will help bolster afternoon drive. We’re looking forward to this next chapter of WEEI weekdays continuing to make WEEI the go-to destination for everything Boston sports.”

[Audacy, Chad Finn on X]