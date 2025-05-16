Grant and Danny on 106.7 The Fan Credit: 106.7 The Fan
You truly never know what will happen when someone calls into a sports radio program to make their point, or what might interrupt that point.

On Friday’s episode of The Grant & Danny Show on 106.7 The Fan, “Chris in Kent Island” called in to discuss the Washington Commanders. Specifically, he was making a point about cornerback Marshon Lattimore. As hosts Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier dutifully listened, a beeping in the background brought his discussion to an immediate halt.

“Hold on, one second,” said the caller.

He then started emitting a long sound that confused the hell out of the show’s hosts, its producers, and many of its listeners.

“What is happening?” asked Paulsen.

“Sorry, I have a ‘blow and go’ in my car, I’m a really responsible person,” responded Chris.

“You have a WHAT?” asked Paulsen.

“A stun gun, what’d you say?” added Rouhier.

“I have a ‘blow and go’ in my car,” the caller responded.

“I don’t know what that means, is that a DUI thing?” asked Paulsen.

“It is,” he said.

“Oh dear,” added Rouhier.

At that point, the two hosts were much less concerned with Chris’s thoughts on Marshon Lattimore and way more interested in learning about this device, which is officially known as an ignition interlock device (IID) or car breathalyzer. IIDs measures a driver’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level and if the breath sample indicates its over the legal limit, the vehicle won’t start.

Chris actually provides a very in-depth explainer on how the system works, the random nature of the beeps, and the camera component that provides proof of who is actually blowing into the device. When asked what happens if he blows into the device and his BAC level is too high, he added “I have not had that happen,” leading to a round of applause from the radio studio.

“Keep it up,” said Rouhier. “Good answer, good answer.”

We never did get Chris’s full thoughts on Marshon Lattimore, sadly.

