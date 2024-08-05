image via VSiN

VSiN has hired former SiriusXM Senior VP of Sports Programming Steve Cohen as its new Executive VP of Talent and Programming, per a Monday announcement.

Cohen (not to be confused with the New York Mets owner of the same name) left SiriusXM in May 2023 after nearly two decades with the company.

In addition to his work at SiriusXM, Cohen worked for WFAN, eventually serving as the executive producer of New York Giants and Jets broadcasts each game day. He also hosted shows on NFL Radio, Mad Dog Sports Radio, Westwood One, and Fox Sports Radio.

VSIN and Cohen talked up his addition in the release.

“With more than 37 years under his belt, Steve is one of the most respected and innovative executives in the media business and was key in VSiN’s original launch on SiriusXM,” VSiN Founder Brian Musburger said in a news release. “Having launched more than a dozen sports talk radio stations, including SiriusXM NFL Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio following a successful 17-year career in terrestrial radio, it’s hard to find a media leader with more experience giving an audience exactly what they’re looking for. He is a beloved manager with a track record of getting the best out of talent and a unique understanding of the importance of unbiased, credible information for sports bettors.” […] “Since I first met the team back in 2015, I’ve known that they were building something special,” Cohen remarked. “I’m excited to join a group that has always been at the forefront of the sports betting industry and look forward to the opportunity to leverage my experience creating content across every sport and medium to deliver an exceptional product that satisfies the content needs of all sports fans, especially those who wager on sports.”

VSiN was sold back to Musburger Media last month, following several years of ownership by DraftKings.

Adding an experienced radio executive like Cohen seems like a smart move for VSiN, which is heading into its next chapter after its sale.

[Inside Radio]