Like many live events in Los Angeles on Monday, the Travis & Sliwa show on ESPN Los Angeles was interrupted by the magnitude-4.7 earthquake that originated in Highland Park.

The radio show, which airs from the L.A. Live complex in downtown Los Angeles, was in the middle of a lighthearted conversation about hot dogs and other sports snacks when the tremors hit.

Producer Emily Hybl hit the deck to hide under a table, while hosts Travis Rodgers and Allen Sliwa tried to keep the show steady and ensure the studio was in good shape.

“Whoa, whoa, that is a real one guys,” Rodgers said.

The crew can be seen noticing in real time as NBA Today, which is also shot at L.A. Live, experiences the same tremors on a slight delay on the television screen in the studio.

During NBA Today, Andrews kept things moving like a pro during an interview with women’s basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo.

As the radio vets and Southern California natives they are, Rodgers and Sliwa remained poised as well.

Earlier this year, an earthquake hit New York and New Jersey, where everyone from Molly Qerim to Wolf Blitzer handled the tremors on air. That quake even led MLB Network to become hyped that their clip would end up on Awful Announcing.

“Are we having an earthquake? Seriously. Are we having an earthquake? … Hey, we’re finally going to end up on Awful Announcing!” — “MLB Central” reacts live to a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hitting the greater New York area pic.twitter.com/nJUq4DbQeh — The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2024

While the Travis & Sliwa show did not allude to Awful Announcing in this case, the most important thing is that everyone at L.A. Live appears to be safe and the show went on.

