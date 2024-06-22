Southington, CT – November 1, 2017 – Crystal Bee’s: Portrait of Tom Crean during the 2017 College Basketball Seminar. (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

After being fired by the University of Georgia as their head men’s basketball coach, Tom Crean returned to ESPN as a college basketball analyst.

Crean told Awful Announcing after returning to the Worldwide Leader that he “absolutely” foresees a return to coaching at some point. And while it’s not make or break from the former Indiana, Marquette and Georgia head coach, Crean has continued to lend his voice to ESPN, providing some candid analysis on the state of the men’s game. A few months ago, he called it “absolutely ridiculous” that teams would dare reject NIT bids.

Perhaps we can expect that same level of candor when Crean lends his voice to SiriusXM’s coverage of the 2024 NBA Draft. According to Barrett Sports Media, SiriusXM, which will provide full coverage on SiriusXM NBA Radio channel 86, announced Friday that Crean would participate in the network’s coverage.

Crean will take part in the preview show prior to Rounds 1 and 2 of this year’s draft, which will be held at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27. He’ll join Eddie Johnson and Justin Termine as co-hosts for the SiriusXM NBA Draft Preview Show.

And his years coaching college basketball at top programs like Indiana and Marquette could bring a unique perspective to the draft analysis, offering listeners valuable insights beyond just player evaluation.

[BSM]