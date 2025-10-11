Syndication: Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Tigers had a roller coaster season that ultimately ended in heartbreak.

After losing a somewhat insurmountable lead to the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central, they then went on to beat their division rivals on the road in the Wild Card round.

In the Divisional Series, the Tigers forced a deciding Game 5 with the Seattle Mariners. But after the longest deciding game in MLB postseason history, Detroit fell just short, losing 3-2 in an epic 15 inning classic.

THE MARINERS WALK IT OFF IN THE 15TH TO ADVANCE TO THE ALCS! Adam Amin on the Fox call for a classic series-deciding game. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/JGbh8tMRtx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

You could understand if Detroit Tigers fans felt all the emotions after being on the wrong side of such a historic contest – anger, sadness, frustration, despondence, the list goes on and on.

And longtime Tigers radio announcer Dan Dickerson was right along with them for the ride.

Dickerson took over for the legendary Ernie Harwell in the early 2000s and has been their radio voice ever since. And he’s earned praise of his own as a broadcaster, leading the Tigers radio booth to the Top 10 of Awful Announcing’s first ever MLB local radio announcer rankings. After the game, he could be heard on what sounds like a hot mic showing little interest in doing a game recap. However, it ended up going out live on the air as he said, “f— this game recap.”

Everyone loved the call of Adam Amin on Fox national television for the game, but in each respective city, there was one announcer who got to call their team reach the next round of the playoffs while the other had to communicate the heartbreak and finality of a season ending in truly excruciating circumstances. You can’t blame Dan Dickerson at all for not being in the mood to do a game recap just moments after that kind of loss. Detroit Tigers fans were right there with him.