On Tuesday, iHeartMedia and NBC Sports announced that The Dan Patrick Show wouldn’t be changing its distribution any time soon.

Both entities renewed their distribution agreement with the show, keeping it on Fox Sports Radio and Peacock.

As part of the agreement, iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks will continue its role as the exclusive, global digital and terrestrial audio distribution partner for “The Dan Patrick Show.” A key member of FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading lineup, the program can be heard Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on more than 360 radio stations nationwide, in addition to being available on FOX Sports Radio’s channel on iHeartRadio, www.FOXSportsRadio.com, and other platforms. Launched in October 2007, the three-time Marconi Award-winning program continues to expand its audience, attracting 7.3 million monthly podcast downloads. “The Dan Patrick Show” will also continue to stream on Peacock every weekday from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, with the show’s audio available on NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on SiriusXM. All content from “The Dan Patrick Show” will remain available on demand in addition to streaming live. Also, top moments from the show are featured in the service’s Trending section, a hub for short-form content updated daily, including sports highlights, pop culture updates, and shorter interview and news segments.

Additionally, the agreement includes plans to continue The Dan Patrick Podcast Network. The network includes shows hosted by Patrick and Marcellus Wiley, among others.

There was some initial question about his future last week when he said he’d be around for four more years, but he clarified he was referring to a new contract. He announced the four-year extension with iHeartRadio, Fox Sports Radio, and Peacock a day later.

[NBC Sports]