Terry Boers, one of the founding voices of 670 The Score and half of the legendary Boers & Bernstein show, died Friday at his home in Florida from liver failure. He was 75.

If you listened to Chicago sports radio at any point over the past three decades, Boers shaped how you consume it. He was there when The Score launched in January 1992, back when the station was on AM 820. Before that, he’d spent two decades at the Chicago Sun-Times as a columnist.

But it was radio where Boers became indispensable.

When The Score paired Terry Boers with Dan Bernstein in 1999, the intention was to put two contrasting voices together and see what happened. What followed didn’t resemble much of what existed in Chicago sports radio at the time. The show wasn’t designed to agree with callers or move them along politely. It questioned them, pushed back, and occasionally embarrassed them.

Boers and Bernstein never pretended their show was for everyone. They understood sports could be ridiculous and serious at the same time, and they didn’t overthink where that line was. And while Boers had decades of reporting experience covering Chicago teams, that was almost beside the point on the air.

Health issues forced Boers to retire in January 2017 after 25 years at the station. He’d been battling the illnesses that would eventually take his life, including cancer. His last media appearance came in September on Bernstein’s podcast, an emotional conversation that Bernstein now says means far more in hindsight.

Chicago sports radio exists in its current form largely because Terry Boers proved you could be funny, smart, and challenging all at once, according to the people who knew him best.

I’ll have a lot to say about Terry Boers the next time I’m on @thescorechicago. He meant so much to so many people and it’s an amazing legacy that people can’t help but smile when they think of you. I highly recommend a YouTube search of his name. Just nonstop laughs. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) January 24, 2026

No one I’ve been around in all my years in media was funnier than Terry Boers. His wit was the perfect distillation of his personality: smart, fast, and larger than life. I learned more working for him than I could ever express. Rest in peace, Boersy, thanks for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/8RRph5BB9p — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 24, 2026

I don’t have much for you guys right now other than this: Every positive thing you’ve ever heard about Terry Boers is true. Brilliant writer, radio trailblazer, outstanding Husband, Father, Grandpa, and friend. I’m beyond crushed, yet grateful to have known and worked with him. https://t.co/09BVFlD561 — Chris Tannehill (@ChrisTannehill) January 24, 2026

This station doesn’t exist without Terry. He is that important. https://t.co/ZG1tSnBSc9 — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) January 24, 2026

My favorite host I’ve ever worked with, effortlessly funny and gracious, but with a wit and bite. Suffered no fools, but was willing to make himself look like one for a laugh and for the show. God bless his family, may he rest in peace. TB, you were one of a kind! https://t.co/xbyX8vkC1J — Brendan McCaffrey (@b_mccaffrey) January 24, 2026

I don’t even have the words for this. The word “beloved” gets passed around a lot. But Terry was beloved. He was like an uncle to all of us at the Score. He changed the way radio was done in this town, and for the better. RIP to a good friend and a mentor. https://t.co/h0L4r12jJn — Jay Zawaski (@jayzawaski) January 24, 2026

TB was everything to us! YOU were everything to him! https://t.co/BslAnW6Qai — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) January 24, 2026

“The Score lost one of our own today. Terry Boers passed away today, surrounded by loved ones. Terry was one of the founding fathers of The Score and one of the most popular people on the air and in The Score hallways,” 670 The Score VP Mitch Rosen said in a statement. “Terry retired in 2017, but he remained part of The Score family forever. He frequently appeared on the station, and many of us had the pleasure of having dinner annually. Terry was original, funny, smart, witty and most importantly a beautiful person.”

A statement from @MitchRosen670 remembering the legendary Terry Boers: pic.twitter.com/Pcd8U01YgJ — 670 The Score (@thescorechicago) January 24, 2026

The Score will celebrate Boers on the air next week. Per the family’s wishes, there won’t be a funeral.