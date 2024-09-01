Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Sports radio callers can take us all into some weird places. There’s a certain kind of hardcore fan that is willing to take the time to not only cheer their favorite team, but publicly call into a radio station to talk and/or rant about it. But one Tennessee Volunteers fan found out the hard way that not everyone wants to willingly go along for the ride.

Over the years we’ve seen everything from JFK conspiracies to cops pulling over drivers to the army of prank callers Mike Francesa received. But we’ve never seen anything quite like this.

After the Tennessee Volunteers easily dispatched Chattanooga 69-3 in their season opening contest on Saturday, one caller referred to as “Cosmo Chris” called in to the Voluntary Talk postgame show on Fox Sports Nashville was interrupted by an angry woman (presumably a spouse) in the background.

The interruption begins with a voice in the background saying, “Get off the damn sports radio, it doesn’t matter to your family. It’s a loser situation. My dad needs your help.”

The sound then cuts out as the conversation goes into the background and then we hear, “I’ll take your $2.5 million dollars” and the call abruptly ends.

Sports talk and a whole lot more. A caller on Voluntary Talk was yelled at by his wife during his call. “Get off the damn sports radio, it doesn’t matter to your family. It’s a loser situation…I’ll take your $2.5 million.”pic.twitter.com/dktG3bgP1d — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 1, 2024

First off, if you have called into a sports radio show frequently enough to have a nickname like “Cosmo Chris,” it probably means that you’re a regular and it wouldn’t hurt to take a couple Saturdays off. And given what we heard of the conversation that was broadcast for all the world to hear, let’s just say that this caller made a very wise decision to hang up and listen.

Especially if there is $2.5 million at stake. Oh, that and the whole healthy family relationship thing.