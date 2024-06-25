Tennessee players and coaches celebrate with their trophy after game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Tennessee has won the College World Series for the first time in school history.

The Volunteers defeated their SEC rival Texas A&M Aggies, bouncing back from a 9-5 loss in Game 1 with a 4-1 win in Game 2 to avoid elimination, then winning Monday night’s Game 3, 6-5.

“For the first time, Rocky Top reaches the mountaintop of college baseball. They are the World Series champions!” ESPN’s Karl Ravech exclaimed.

Tennessee’s previous best finish in the College World Series was in 1951 when it was the runner-up to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas A&M scored two runs in the top of the ninth to chip away at Tennessee’s lead, but Vols pitcher Aaron Combs struck out Aggies first baseman Ted Burton to seal the deal, leading to a joyous call from Tennessee radio announcer John Wilkerson which can be heard below.

“The pitch. Swing and a miss! That’s the ballgame! How about that?” Wilkerson exclaimed. “The Aggies score two in the ninth but the Volunteers, Tennessee, the climb is complete. They have reached the summit! The Volunteers are the very best in college baseball and the championship flag has been planted on Rocky Top. For the sixtieth and final time this season, Tennessee says hello win column and hello National Championship! While they are wearing black, the National Champion is clad in big orange!”

Wilkerson has been the lead announcer for Tennessee baseball on the radio for 25 years, and it’s clear he has been waiting for this moment that entire time.