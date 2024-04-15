Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If every national pop-up holiday unnerves you, then you and Suzyn Waldman are one and the same.

During Saturday’s doubleheader broadcast alongside Justin Shackil, the New York Yankees radio analyst pointed out an interesting coincidence. She mentioned that despite an off day on Thursday and a rainout on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians’ previous game was memorable for the Naylor brothers. That Wednesday contest, which happened to be National Siblings Day, saw Josh and Bo launch home runs.

“In their last game, the Guardians had a walk-off win, and it was the Naylor brother show out there,” said Waldman. “Josh and Bo homered in the fourth inning, and you know what that was Wednesday? It was National Siblings Day.”

Shackil, who is filling in for play-by-play duties for John Sterling, who is nearing the end of his career and working on a reduced schedule, asked Waldman for her thoughts on the pop-up holiday phenomenon.

“I think they’re all stupid,” she said. “But you have to have a (National Siblings Day)? I talk to my brother every day. I don’t need a day. I don’t need National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day…I’m not great on made-up stuff just to have something to say. I’ve never heard of half of them. National Peanut Day — I don’t know these things. We did very well for hundreds of years without National Peanut Day, although we love peanuts.”

After a lull in the broadcast, Waldman continued to voice her displeasure.

“Does that mean you have to be reminded you have a brother or a sister?” she asked. “I talk to my brother every day of my life.”

According to the National Day Calendar, Monday is National Laundry Day and National Rubber Eraser Day, in case anyone needs the reminder. And that includes Waldman, who won’t go out of her way to acknowledge the “stupid” national pop-up days. So, if she does any laundry or uses a rubber eraser on Monday, you can attribute it as being merely a coincidence.

