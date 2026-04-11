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The situation involving Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel got a whole lot more serious on Friday night when it comes to the future sports media career of the NFL insider.

After being snapped in pictures together with the Patriots head coach at a resort, The Athletic defended Russini as both parties denied any sense of wrongdoing. The pair were seen alone together poolside even though both are married. Originally, Russini’s outlet stood by their star NFL insider and indicated that there was nothing salacious going on.

However, on Friday, the publication sidelined Russini and embarked on a full-blown investigation, suggesting they jumped the gun when they initially came to Russini’s defense.

But as sports media debates and speculates about what did or didn’t happen between Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner isn’t waiting for any results.

In a short clip posted to his own social media account, the Fox Sports Radio host said that if Russini found herself out of a job after the controversy, he would be ready to hire her immediately at Stugotz and Company.

I support my friends. I don’t bail on my friends. pic.twitter.com/biE6oHFv08 — Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (@stugotz790) April 10, 2026

“I’ll tell you this on the front end of any Dianna Russini discussion I’m going to have. If The Athletic gets rid of her, she’ll be sitting right next to me and Izzy doing the show. I support my friends, I don’t bail on my friends, especially at their worst professional time in their history. I don’t do that, ok,” Stugotz said.

Stugotz of course has had a very high-profile, very drawn-out separation from longtime co-host Dan Le Batard. After sharing the set on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz for years, the two have seemingly gone their own ways as both men talk about and around each other and what may have been a fairly significant falling out.

Both Stugotz and Le Batard are longtime friends of Dianna Russini. She has appeared on their shows many times whether they were together or apart. In fact, many of the viral clips of Russini that went wild on social media after the Vrabel photos were released came from past appearances with Stugotz and/or Le Batard. In fact, in an interview from Super Bowl radio row, Stugotz called her “our favorite NFL insider.”

For his part, Le Batard also addressed the Russini situation, but was much more of an open book regarding his emotions about the situation and how uncomfortable it made him.

Stugotz got straight to the point. If The Athletic does decide to part ways with Dianna Russini after their investigation, there will be a seat waiting on his radio show for her.