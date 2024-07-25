Photo credit: WFAN, via CBS Sports Network

Stugotz is filling in for Boomer Esiason on WFAN this week and he came really close to leaving his mark in the studio.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz co-host and WFAN hopeful nearly pooped his pants in the chair where Esiason usually sits. Amazingly, it would not have been the first time an on-air personality pooped their pants in the WFAN studios.

Two years ago, WFAN’s Shaun Morash pooped his pants. Morash was on CBS Sports Radio at the time of the accident, which shares a studio floor at 345 Hudson St in New York with WFAN.

Morash’s accidental bowel movement erupted from a fit of laughter. Stugtoz’s nearly happened because of some tummy trouble.

While attempting to finalize post-show golf plans with his temporary WFAN co-host Gregg Giannotti, Stugotz offered to give Giannotti a ride or even sleep at his house on Long Island. Giannotti, however, was quick to decline, citing the stomach issues Stugotz was battling in studio.

Stugotz sounds very comfortable at WFAN. Almost too comfortable. pic.twitter.com/qhblgeXc1C — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 25, 2024



“I’m telling you, I almost crapped myself on the air yesterday,” Stugotz admitted. “I would have told you guys if I did it…I would have told you guys, I would have said, ‘I crapped myself.’”

With yesterday’s stomach issues now behind him, it almost seemed like there was a part of Stugotz that was a little disappointed that he didn’t crap himself. He may not have wanted to be wearing those pants if the accident happened, but that badge of honor? That’s something Stugotz would have worn proudly.

“I was hurting,” Stugotz continued. “Everyone knows this feeling, the sweat that was coming through the sweatshirt that I was wearing yesterday because Gio is right, for a good hour…he knows he can leave it here and I can fill a minute or two or two, whatever he needs, but there was a good hour yesterday where I wasn’t here. Where I was, was in the bathroom stall.”

And in the bathroom stall is ultimately where Stugotz left his mark, allowing Morash the opportunity to keep his well-earned title as most prominent sports radio host to poop their pants on-air in New York.

[WFAN]