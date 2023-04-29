Chicago White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone apologized to Lance Lynn privately and publicly after body shaming the 35-year-old starting pitcher.

The White Sox are off to a brutal 7-19 start, and after watching Lynn’s ERA balloon to 7.53 this season, Stone went on Chicago’s 670 The Score to air his grievances by suggesting the pitcher munch on a couple salads. Stone prefaced the slight by discussing Lynn’s health issues with The Score’s afternoon hosts Danny Parkins and Matt Spiegel.

STEVE STONE ON DEMON TIMING 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zYWvSRPW2l — ⚫️𝗪𝗦𝗫𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗧⚪️ (@wsxmatt) April 25, 2023



“He’s had a lot of leg issues and other things,” Stone said of Lynn. “If cardiovascularly it’s bothering him with the pitch clock, maybe a couple of salads would help…And I don’t know if he’s having problems with that. But if that is a problem, then maybe if you improve your cardiovascular by losing a couple pounds or doing whatever he’s gonna do to work out.”

Stone was not sure if Lynn, who is big, was struggling with the increased pace of play that has been exercised by the new pitch clock, but the White Sox broadcaster certainly implied he thought the pitcher would benefit from shedding a few pounds. Parkins and Spiegel both responded with looks of shock after Stone made the implication.

On Friday, however, Stone issued a public apology for his salad comment and stated he already addressed the issue with Lance.

A few days ago I made a comment on radio about Lance Lynn and his weight as it pertained to endurance. I made a mistake and I take full responsibility. No excuses and no rationalizations. I was wrong. Lance and I spoke yesterday and I apologized. He accepted and we shook hands — Steve Stone (@stevestone) April 28, 2023



The 35-year-old Lynn stands 6 foot 5 inches and is listed at 270 pounds. After arguably the best three-season stretch of his career from 2019-2021, Lynn regressed in 2022 and has been terrible through five starts this season. But it’s hard to imagine salad is the cure-all to Lynn’s struggles.

