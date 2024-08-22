Photo Credit: CBS Sports on YouTube

On Wednesday, Compass Media Networks, the national radio home of the Dallas Cowboys, officially announced that former Cowboys quarterback Steve Beuerlein will be featured in their broadcast plans for the 2024-25 NFL season.

In a press release, the network revealed that Beuerlein will serve alongside play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Ray and studio host Jerry Recco as the national color analyst of the team.

Beuerlein issued a statement on the matter, sharing that he is “honored and grateful” for the opportunity to call games of his former team where, as Troy Aikman’s backup on the 1992 Cowboys, he won his only championship as a player.

“I am extremely excited that Compass Media Networks has extended me the opportunity to partner with Kevin Ray as part of the Dallas Cowboys national radio broadcast team for the 2024 season,” said Beuerlein. “Fans know that the Cowboys are one of the most recognized and respected properties in all of professional sports and I am honored and grateful for this opportunity.”

Beuerlein has an extensive broadcasting career that dates back to 2004 when he took an opportunity to be a game analyst for the NFL on CBS. He has also called other select games for Compass Media Networks since 2019.

But given his past with the Cowboys, this opportunity may perhaps be his most rewarding one to date. Robert Blum, the General Manager and Vice President of Sports at Compass Media Networks, seems just as excited as Beuerlein to be bringing him on, offering a ringing endorsement for him in their press release.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 14-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys by welcoming Steve into the broadcast booth along with Kevin Ray and Jerry Recco,” wrote Blum. “I know that they are in great hands with our experienced producer, Danny Miles, and savvy veteran engineering team of David Friedman and Mike Pirtle. Kick off in Cleveland cannot come soon enough!”

