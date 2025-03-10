Steelers’ voice Rob King (L) with analyst Craig Wolfley. (Rob King.)

A Pittsburgh Steelers legend and longtime voice of the franchise has tragically passed away.

On Monday, WDVE announced the death of radio color analyst Craig Wolfley. Shortly afterward, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac confirmed the news, describing Wolfley as a “colorful and affable radio and TV personality.”

Wolfley was 66.

A former Steelers guard (1980-89), Wolfley became a mainstay in the team’s radio coverage, first serving as a sideline reporter before taking over as the lead color analyst in 2022. He stepped into the role following the passing of his longtime best friend and former teammate, Tunch Ilkin, in 2021.

Wolfley worked alongside legendary play-by-play announcer Bill Hillgrove until Hillgrove retired early last year. Rob King was later named Hillgrove’s successor in the WDVE booth, and he spent one full season calling games with Wolfley before Monday’s heartbreaking news.

Beyond doing Steelers games, Wolfley also co-hosted In the Locker Room with Wolf and Max, a two-hour morning show on Fox Sports Pittsburgh alongside former Steelers tackle Max Starks.

While details surrounding his passing have not been officially disclosed, Paul Rasmussen Jr. reported that Wolfley had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Following the news of Wolfley’s death, Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement on X, highlighting his contributions both on and off the field.

“Following his retirement from playing, Craig seamlessly transitioned into a broadcaster, providing insightful commentary and deep analysis as part of the Steelers Radio Network. His passionate voice and deep understanding of the game made him a trusted figure for Steelers fans, and his humor, warmth, and enthusiasm left a lasting impact on our community.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Craig Wolfley: pic.twitter.com/WSN3VhCofy — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 10, 2025

Fans and media members poured in tributes, remembering Wolfley as not just a voice of the Steelers but a true Pittsburgh icon.

RIP Craig Wolfley. A Steelers icon and a truly good man. It’s an honor to have known him& worked with him. Thoroughly forthright &trustworthy in an era where that sadly means less& less. He really loved the Steelers. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) March 10, 2025

Terrible news about Craig Wolfley. Just a phenomenal person. One of the kindest men I’ve ever met, and proof positive that you can be successful in life while still being a genuinely caring human being. Tunch & Wolf are upstairs breaking down tape of pulling guards and just… — Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) March 10, 2025

Craig Wolfley was a friend to all. He’ll be dearly missed. RIP, Chalooch. https://t.co/CYD29BBprf — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) March 10, 2025

Craig Wolfley, former Steelers lineman and one of the best people you will ever be fortunate to know, has passed away. https://t.co/P2LCRHOFdb — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 10, 2025

Omg, WDVE just announced Craig Wolfley has died. Met him when he/Jerry Dulac were doing their radio show from the Wim Penn Tavern in Shadyside, have listened to him for years on the radio for games and on DVE. What a great Pittsburgher. Condolences to his family and Steelers Nation. Terrible loss. — Hiding in the Burgh (@hidingintheburg.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 9:24 AM

Wolfley’s impact on the Steelers, the city of Pittsburgh, and those who listened to him on the Steelers Radio Network will not be forgotten.

“He had the eyes of a cat in a rat factory, ready to pounce on that ball, baby!” – Steelers radio analyst Craig Wolfley on Ben Skowronek’s punt fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/v3nupgaKqM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2024

And neither will his unmistakable voice and colorful commentary.