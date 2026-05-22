Credit: WFAN and CBS Sports Network

Former Knicks fan Spike Eskin has morphed into a sort of New York sports villain since returning to Philadelphia, and he leaned into the role on WFAN and CBS Sports Network.

WFAN held its annual Kickoff to Summer event on Friday morning, and Eskin was in attendance during Boomer and Gio’s live broadcast from Belmar, New Jersey, to pay tribute to the retiring Eddie Scozzare. Eskin was a staple at the event when he programmed WFAN for a few years. But since exiting WFAN and taking his John Starks poster with him to host afternoons on Philadelphia’s WIP, Eskin has been embattled in a mild feud with Knicks fans and New York sports radio listeners.

Friday morning, that feud was on display when Boomer Esiason invited WFAN’s former program director to the stage, and he was immediately booed by the audience. Live television be damned, Eskin stepped onto the stage like a pro wrestler, flipping the hecklers off with a few middle fingers.

Spike Eskin returns to WFAN by flipping a few birds to the crowd on CBS Sports Network pic.twitter.com/UPqRGZzOUx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 22, 2026

Knicks fans dislike Spike Eskin for being one of the most notable process-trusting 76ers supporters. Eskin hates Knicks fans because they wear too much Axe body spray, apparently. Additionally, WFAN listeners continue to accuse Eskin of ruining their beloved radio station. And Eskin responded to this tension the only way he knew how, Friday morning, with his middle fingers.

“Everybody said that I ruined WFAN,” Eskin said while sitting on set in front of a massive live crowd to watch Boomer and Gio. “It seems fine. It seems like everything is okay.”

And he’s right. Despite some listeners claiming Spike Eskin made the station too provocative or argumentative, everything is okay at WFAN. Eskin’s departure from WFAN was celebrated by listeners, which only proves he was able to maintain the station’s relevance while he was there.

Is there another radio station in the country that would see listeners boo a former program director? Is there another former program director who would flip listeners the bird? Probably not. WFAN’s relationship with its audience is unique. And Eskin didn’t ruin that; he enhanced it.