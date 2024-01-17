Photo credit: WFAN

Less than three years after joining WFAN as their program director, Spike Eskin is returning to Philadelphia’s 94WIP to co-host their afternoon show.

Near the end of WFAN’s morning show on Wednesday, Gregg Giannotti teased that there might be important station news that breaks shortly after their show ends. And less than 30 minutes after Giannotti and Boomer Esiason signed off, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post and Neil Best of Newsday reported Eskin was leaving WFAN for WIP. Eskin will co-host WIP’s afternoon drive show with Ike Reese and Jack Fritz, filling the void recently created by Jon Marks.

“I am thrilled to be able to work with Ike and Jack in afternoons at 94WIP,” Eskin said in Audacy’s press release. “It’s now the third job of a lifetime I’ve had the opportunity to do. Leaving WFAN and CBS Sports Radio is an incredibly difficult decision. I’m surrounded by talented, great people, and it’s been an amazing experience. I’d like to thank David Yadgaroff, Jeff Sottolano and Rod Lakin for this opportunity, and Chris Oliviero for my time in New York.”

This will mark Eskin’s second tenure as a host on WIP, it’s also the third time an Eskin sat in WIP’s afternoon drive chair with his father Howard Eskin previously having a near 25-year long run in the timeslot.

In 2015, the younger Eskin was briefly the third voice on the station’s afternoon show that featured Josh Innes and former Eagles defensive tackle Hollis Thomas. Eskin left his on-air role in Jan. 2016 to focus on being the station’s program director, a position he held until 2021 when the radio lifer departed Philly for the same role with WFAN.

During his tenure at WFAN, Eskin made notable lineup changes which included being tasked with replacing Craig Carton in afternoon drive. Eskin was also at the helm during some of the station’s more controversial moments, such as the drama surrounding Carl Banks’ weekly spots on their midday show, which the now former program director detailed during his expansive appearance on The Awful Announcing Podcast.

Prior to working in sports radio, Eskin was on-air at 94WYSP, a rock station that eventually became WIP’s FM frequency, and also spent time at Q101 in Chicago earlier in his career. The former New York Knicks fan also co-hosts The Rights To Rickey Sanchez podcast, which has become one of the premier shows for 76ers fans.

[Audacy]