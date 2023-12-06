Screen grab: ‘The Spurs Up Show’ on YouTube.

More than two years after he was fired for refusing to reply with Cumulus’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a South Carolina radio host is suing his former employer.

As first reported by InsideRadio.com, Tim Hill has filed a lawsuit against Cumulus, accusing the company of religious discrimination for failing to accommodate his religious beliefs, as well as unlawful discharge, breach of contract and retaliation. Hill had served as the program director and morning show co-host at 107.5 The Game WNKT in Columbia until he was fired in October 2021 — two months after Cumulus first announced its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Columbia, Hill began working remotely in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to do so for 18 months. His request for a religious accommodation following the company’s vaccine mandate was denied, with the company stating “it would be an undue hardship on the company due to the nature of Plaintiff’s employment position.”

Hill says that he proposed alternatives in lieu of getting the the vaccine, which included masking, social distancing, wearing a face shield, continuing to work remotely and installing an air filtration system at the station. Hill’s requests were rejected and he was fired from the company on Oct. 11, 2021.

“Cumulus wrongfully terminated Plaintiff based on his sincerely held religious beliefs,” the lawsuit reads, arguing that the company’s policy “negatively impacts people with sincerely held religious beliefs [and] violates Title VII, which requires an interactive process to identify a reasonable accommodation to a work policy.”

Hill, whose contract ran through May 2023 and included an annual base salary of $65,000 plus bonuses and endorsements, is suing for backpay, front pay, emotional distress damages, compensatory damages, punitive damages, interest and attorney fees. Earlier this year, former News Talk 98.9 WKIM Memphis morning show co-host Bob Boccia filed a similar lawsuit against Cumulus.

[InsideRadio.com, H/T The New York Post]