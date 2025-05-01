Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for Shedeur Sanders’ camp to find itself at odds with a member of the Cleveland media.

Days after the Browns ended the Colorado quarterback’s slide in the NFL Draft by selecting him in fifth round, the 23-year-old arrived in Cleveland and made an impromptu visit to a local high school. But despite the visit making for a feel-good moment to most, ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer took issue with the way in which it was instantly promoted.

“I would have preferred that he was going to go talk to a bunch of high school kids that he didn’t post it on social media five seconds after the thing was over,” Goldhammer said on Thursday’s episode of The Really Big Show. “… I felt like it was him screaming, ‘See, look at how good of a person I am. I went to a school, then I worked out. I’m doing all the right things.”

Goldhammer’s comments didn’t sit well with Hellion “Boog” Knight, who was the one to document Sanders’ visit to John Marshall High School. Taking to X later in the day, the head of operations for Young Money APAA Sports replied to a clip of the Cleveland radio host’s comments before posting a series of videos of Sanders making similar visits in recent years.

“Shedeur did NOT post anything! I posted it,” Knight, who co-hosts Travis Hunter’s podcast, wrote. “He didnt ask me, or anyone else to post anything. Nor did he ask for a hundred cameras to be on him upon his entrance into the school. This isnt his first school visit. He’s done MANY, in various cities & states. This is just spewed hate.”

Shedeur did NOT post anything! I posted it. He didnt ask me, or anyone else to post anything. Nor did he ask for a hundred cameras to be on him upon his entrance into the school. This isnt his first school visit. He’s done MANY, in various cities & states.This is just spewed hate https://t.co/SVnDlGJaEm — Boog (@Hboog32) May 1, 2025

Hey @HammerNation19 this is Shedeur in Colorado pouring into the youth at a high school!! https://t.co/4BAsOJP7Ts — Boog (@Hboog32) May 1, 2025

Shedeur at another hs in Colorado @HammerNation19 !! It’s all time stamped, and nothing made up. He been doing this https://t.co/GVcR3GVOSo — Boog (@Hboog32) May 1, 2025

While it’s unclear what Knight’s exact role within the Sanders camp is, he is clearly well-connected within the Colorado program and close to the former Buffaloes QB. As such, it’s not a surprise that he’d be eager to jump to the defense of Deion Sanders’ son, especially when he had so many receipts at his disposal.

Conversely, this is life in the NFL. And if Knight is going to respond to every criticism Sanders faces — valid or otherwise — he’s going to find himself a busy man. And while he has every right to defend the quarterback, one could certainly argue that Sanders’ associates would be better off not amplifying such distractions, especially considering the week he just endured.