Credit: Shane Riordan’s Instagram

On the same day that 670 The Score announced a full-time replacement for Dan Bernstein, a longtime staple of the Chicago sports talk radio station announced his unexpected departure.

Taking to X on Monday morning, executive producer and personality Shane Riordan announced he’s no longer with the station. Riordan didn’t reveal the reason for the split, although his announcement seemingly indicated that it was not mutual.

“Feels so odd to say and even using social media at the moment doesn’t feel right. But I am no longer with 670 The Score and would appreciate any and all leads,” he wrote.

Feels so odd to say and even using social media at the moment doesn’t feel right. But I am no longer with 670 The Score and would appreciate any and all leads. — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) April 28, 2025

While the reasoning behind Riordan’s exit remains unclear, his recent history at the Audacy station included its share of controversy. In 2023, he was temporarily pulled from the air as the producer of Parkins and Spiegel after making an inappropriate comment about a local conservative radio host’s late mother, while 2024 saw him engage in an extended feud with Chicago White Sox TV voice John Schriffen.

According to his LinkedIn page, Riordan had been with 670 The Score since 2016 — when it was owned by CBS Radio — and has held the role of executive producer/content and operations manager since 2021. His announcement comes on the same day that the station officially announced that Leila Rahimi will join Marshall Harris as the full-time host on its midday show after longtime host Dan Bernstein’s unceremonious departure following a high profile social media spat last month.

We’ll update this story with any additional information as it becomes available.