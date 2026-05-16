Credit: Ryan Harris

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris has been calling games as a Notre Dame Radio analyst for the last eight seasons.

Before the next football season begins, he’s stepping out of the booth to explore other opportunities.

“I will be devoting the next season of my life to pursuing NFL and television opportunities, and completing my final semester of law school,” Harris wrote on social media. “I move on with a full heart, grateful for all the opportunities that Notre Dame has provided me and the people who made me better.”

🏈 I will be moving on from Notre Dame Football Radio this year 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/fncUXAbLqh — Ryan Harris (@RyanHarris_68) May 15, 2026

While he was pursuing that law degree from the University of Colorado, Harris also worked as a color commentator for Westwood One NFL radio and covered Denver Broncos preseason games for Altitude Sports.

Given the specificity in his announcement and the timing, it stands to reason Harris may have a new NFL-related opportunity lined up for the upcoming season. We’ll see if anything gets announced in the coming days.

Following his Notre Dame playing career, Harris spent a decade in the NFL, playing offensive tackle for the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers, winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in his third stint with the franchise.