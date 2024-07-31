Rickie Ricardo (R), screengrab via Que Pasa MLB on YouTube.

When legendary New York Yankees play-by-play man John Sterling suddenly retired earlier this year, it left the team and radio station WFAN in a bit of flux when it comes to naming a replacement.

So far since Sterling’s retirement in April after 36 years calling Yankees games on the radio, WFAN has used a rotation of voices to fill in behind the microphone. This has even included FS1 host and former New York sports radio personality Craig Carton recently.

But on Tuesday night, longtime Spanish language announcer Rickie Ricardo made his statement to WFAN and New York Yankees fans everywhere that he should be the one to take the torch from John Sterling.

In the top of the 7th inning, the Yankees trailed 4-2 with new trade acquisition Jazz Chisholm at the plate with two runners on. Chisholm hit a home run to give the Yankees the lead and Ricardo unleashed an amazing call that Sterling would truly be proud of.

Rickie Ricardo with an incredible call on WFAN of this clutch Jazz Chisholm home run for the Yankees. “Oh baby another one! Adios amigo! Smooth Jazz does it again, his fourth home run of the series! Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a Bronx Bomber from the Bahamas!” pic.twitter.com/xowHExTWvY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 31, 2024

Yankees fans listening to the broadcast were certainly pleased, as were some notable sports media reporters, and voiced their opinion that Ricardo should be the one to win the job.

Rickie Ricardo saying “Smooth Jazz” is everything I never knew I needed to be hearing @Yankees @WFAN660 — End Caps (@Angrybaker538) July 31, 2024

Sterling for me and Rickie Ricardo sounds like a young John. I like all the people rotating in and out but if I had to pick one definitely Rickie. — Bill Feldberg (@Bill_Feldberg) July 31, 2024

Rickie Ricardo may have just had the greatest radio call ever — Jack Hickey (@jhick04) July 31, 2024

Rickie Ricardo is gaining some momentum in Yankees post-Sterling radio booth pic.twitter.com/JG5IbETfeF — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 31, 2024

Big fan of Rickie. He should be the guy. — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) July 31, 2024

Rickie Ricardo has served as the New York Yankees Spanish language voice since 2014. He also pulls double duty as the Spanish language broadcaster for the Philadelphia Eagles where he has had some great calls as well. With those commitments, it’d be interesting to know if Ricardo would have the WFAN Yankees job in his sights on a full-time basis.

However, after hearing the energy here and the way Ricardo gave his own twist to a Sterlingesque “Smooth Jazz” shoutout for Chisholm, the English language role on WFAN should be his if he wants it.