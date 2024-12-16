Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Taking to X on Sunday, Jim Rome teased a “major announcement” regarding his show that would be made during Monday’s episode.

“Major announcement regarding the show tomorrow at 9 am PST/12 Noon EST,” he wrote. “Be there as it’s coming right at the top.”

It appears we now know what the announcement will be, with The New York Post‘s Ryan Glasspiegel reporting that the Infinity Sports Network is set to undergo a lineup change that will see The Rich Eisen Show replace Rome’s show in the 12-3 p.m. ET timeslot. Meanwhile, Jim Rome’s Daily Jungle will move to 3-6 p.m. ET daily, while being independently syndicated by Westwood One.

Shows hosted by Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff, Bill Reiter and Zach Gelb will fill out the rest of the Infinity Sports Network’s lineup, according to Glasspiegel.

The addition of The Rich Eisen Show marks a major acquisition for Infinity, which was formed via a partnership between content producer Audacy and distributor Westwood One. Since leaving iHeart’s Fox Sports Radio lineup in 2020, Eisen’s daily show has been distributed by Westwood One, in addition to being available on Roku and traditional podcast platforms.

Like Rome, Eisen’s presence provides Infinity with an instantly recognizable sports media star, whose show has become a landing spot for A-list guests from both the sports and entertainment worlds. Airing Eisen and Rome’s shows consecutively also gives Infinity about as of strong six-hour midday stretch that you’ll find in sports radio.

Eisen’s move to Infinity marks his show’s second major partnership announcement in as many months. In November, Yahoo Sports announced that it had partnered with Eisen to feature clips and highlights from his show on its platforms.

[The New York Post]