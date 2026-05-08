Credit: Meadowlark Media, 97.5 The Fanatic

If there has been one person who has stood by Dianna Russini during her public soap opera, it’s her good friend Jon “Stugotz” Weiner at Fox Sports Radio. But now Stugotz himself is coming under scrutiny.

Even before Russini resigned from The Athletic, Stugotz said she would have a seat at his table as he defended her vigorously and talked up their personal friendship and professional relationship. As all the sordid details of her apparent affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were trickling into public view, Stugotz remained silent until finally addressing the growing scandal last week.

In his follow-up comments, he said that he had talked to Dianna Russini privately, but said he would not relay those conversations publicly. He said it would be up to Russini to share her story.

“I’m not a journalist, I’m a talk show host,” Stugotz said, “and when my real friends fall on some difficult times, I like to support my friends and talk to them and be someone that listens. Not talks, listens. This is her story to share when she feels like sharing it. It is not me. And it is not my obligation to talk to Dianna Russini privately on the phone and then share it with a radio audience that she doesn’t want me to share it with, because it’s not my story to tell. It’s her story to tell on her timeline.”

He also again defended her personally, saying he would continue to stand by her. And he again stated that his standing job offer would stand forever no matter what.

“She has been great to me, I will say that on the front end. She has been great to me. She has been there for me at times when I have needed her to be there for me. She is warm, she’s compassionate. I love her, and I don’t care what happens moving forward. I will continue to be her friend. I’ll continue to support her. I’ll continue to love Dianna Russini. Because of my friendship with her, I am held to some sort of expectation to share every single salacious detail that I discuss privately with Dianna Russini with the audience is laugh-out-loud funny,” Stugotz added.

But controversies have a way of developing tangents, ripple effects, and side feuds that you just can’t predict. After all, the explosion between Robert Griffin III and Ryan Clark that ended with Clark revealing that he had a biracial daughter started with a foul by Caitlin Clark on Angel Reese.

And on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, Stugotz’s devotion to Dianna Russini found himself in the crosshairs of midday host Jon Marks and Sean Brace. In a clip posted to the station’s social media page, Marks and Brace ripped Stugotz while having their faces painted blue to pay off a bet from the Sixers beating the Celtics in the NBA Playoffs in true sports radio fashion.

Jonny Marks Calls Out Stugotz Over The Diana Russini Stuff#russini #nfl @JonMarksMedia 📸: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/ydXlVDpGnG — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) May 7, 2026

“I’d like to take Stugotz’s head and put it into a toilet and flush it,” Marks said. “And the toilet that has the blue thing underneath the toilet, 1000 flushes.”

Whether Jon Marks made this specific statement because his face was already painted blue or if it was just the ultimate bit of irony is unknown. However, he then went on to blast Stugotz even further, painting him as the Tom Cruise to Dianna Russini’s Katie Holmes.

“How nauseating is him,” Marks asked. “Why doesn’t Stugotz just jump up and down and say, ‘I know Dianna Russini! I know Dianna Russini! She thinks I’m hot! I’m telling you, she would do me! I love Dianna Russini, I love Dianna Russini!’ Like oh my God, dude. I know, Stugotz. I know that you know her and you talk to her by phone. I know that you’re friends. I also understand that you’re not going to talk about the conversation. But bringing up not talking about the conversation, ‘I know Dianna Russini! I know Dianna Russini!’ He is such a loser, like seriously he is such a loser. He sounds like such a poser. He already did it, he does it again? ‘Oh I talked to her again.’ Awesome.”

The scandal involving Russini and Mike Vrabel shows no signs of slowing down with tabloids like TMZ now fully fixated on posting every minute detail they can. But if Russini’s friends like Stugotz have stuck beside her through all of this so far, it’s hard to think a Philly radio rant or TMZ headlines are going to dissuade them from continuing to do so.