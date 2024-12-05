Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

What do WFAN callers know?

A lot, apparently.

They knew that Dave Sims was going to be the next New York Yankees radio play-by-play voice; they also knew to warn a host about Jeff McNeil’s alleged yellow jacket attack while stopping sharpening knives in the process. One clearly more sane than the other, but perhaps they’re onto something here.

Maybe we should listen to them more (lol) — but also perhaps with a grain of salt.

That said, a caller on Monday claimed to have insider information on Pete Alonso’s free agency. Calling into Evan & Tiki with Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber, he said Alonso wants to return with the New York Mets. His source? the free agent first baseman himself in an Irish pub just across the pond.

“I’m in Ireland three weeks ago, by myself with my wife, at a little pub in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “We’re drinking with four other drunken Irishmen, in comes Pete Alonso with his wife — pretty cool… I swear to God, this is what I said, ‘Pete, please tell Mr. (Steve) Cohen to sign you. And please tell Mr. (Scott) Boras to be reasonable.’

“And he said — and my wife was talking to his wife about weddings and crap — he said, ‘I want to be there, so it’s up to Boras and Mr. Cohen.”

Interesting Evan & Tiki call today “I’m in Ireland three weeks ago at a little pub in the middle of nowhere…in comes Pete Alonso & his wife…I said Pete, please tell Mr. Cohen to sign you & [Scott Boras] to be reasonable.” “I want to be there, so it’s up to Boras & Mr. Cohen.” pic.twitter.com/Mj6sBJbGmE — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) December 3, 2024

So, what does this unnamed caller know?

Well, he appears to have the skinny on Pete Alonso’s free agency.

Or maybe not.

At a time when everybody and their mother is trying to be an MLB insider as it relates to Juan Soto (and the Mets), at least we have some sanity or a more grounded perspective from someone with a personal anecdote.

But whether you want to believe that anecdote is up to you.

