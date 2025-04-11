Photo Credit: The Paul Finebaum Show/SEC Network.

Colon health is no laughing matter — unless — as we learned Thursday — you happen to call into The Paul Finebaum Show during an appointment.

Finebaum took a call from a listener named Slammer. Only, when the call began, Slammer was otherwise engaged.

“I lost about 40 pounds,” listeners heard a man, presumably Slammer, say. “And I was doing real good.”

As Slammer continued to talk, Finebaum twice said, “Slammer is next,” making it challenging to hear what Slammer was saying. Finebaum then tapped his microphone and asked, “Slammer, are you there?”

Slammer didn’t respond to the host. Fortunately, Finebaum kept the call going for a few more seconds and remained silent, allowing listeners to clearly learn some important information during the next portion of the exchange between Slammer and the woman who we assume is his doctor.

…Did not expect the show to turn into an inadvertent advertisement for @Cologuard pic.twitter.com/kHu9n4WFsJ — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 10, 2025

“What color is your bowel movement?” Slammer was asked.

“Normal,” he replied.

“What’s normal?”

“Brown,” Slammer answered.

With the important details now covered, Finebaum decided to pull the plug on the conversation.

“I think we’ve unfortunately tuned into a colonoscopy live on the air,” Finebaum said.

We don’t know what kind of information Slammer might have offered if he talked to Finebaum. But it’s hard to imagine it would have been more entertaining than what we got.