Credit: The Paul Finebaum Show

The Paul Finebaum Show’s callers are a special group, and “Vance from Georgia” became the latest in a long line of memorable characters to call in.

During Tuesday’s show, “Vance from Georgia” got his chance to talk to Finebaum after waiting on hold for a while. “This is an interesting call,” he began, before explaining that while waiting, a tree had fallen on his house and gone through the bedroom “about ten minutes ago.”

“I’m a little bit in shock, I guess,” Vance said.

“So your first inclination was to wait to go on the Finebaum Show? Is that it?” Finebaum asked.

“I don’t know what else the hell to do,” added Vance. “I’m like, well, there’s nothing I can do right this second. That’s why I didn’t hang up the phone and panic.”

Vance also reassured listeners that he and his dogs were unharmed, which was good to hear. Ultimately, Vance made it all worth it by getting to ask his question about LSU’s transfer portal class.

Vance joins a storied list of iconic Finebaum show listeners, including Toomer’s Corner tree-poisoner Harvey Updyke, Legend from Alabama, Larry from Shelby, Phyllis from Mulga, and the guy who seemed to be getting a colonoscopy while on hold.