Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

One of the most senior producers on one of the longest-running national radio shows in the country is moving into an off-air role.

Patrick “Seton” O’Connor is giving up his seat on The Dan Patrick Show at the end of the week. O’Connor announced the decision on Tuesday’s show, revealing that he is transitioning into doing more “experiential” and digital content for the show while focusing more time on his family.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m leaving The Dan Patrick Show entirely, it means I’m not doing the radio show anymore,” O’Connor said. “So I’m going to leave the radio show to focus on sort of a different side of the business that I’m hoping to grow and build out a little more. So I’ve kind of been thinking of it as I’m not walking out the door, I’m sort of building a new room on this house.”

After 6,766 shows, Friday will be Seton’s final day on the radio show. “I’m not walking out the door… I’m, sort of, building a new room on this house.” – @HiMyNameIsSeton pic.twitter.com/cWmN4Z7gBT — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 7, 2026

The show’s website lists O’Connor as its Director of Operations. O’Connor was one of the handful of producers who left ESPN with Patrick in 2007, helping the iconic host to produce and license his radio show outside the confines of the Worldwide Leader.

O’Connor said the move puts him in position to evolve with the industry, putting more of his energy into The Dan Patrick Show‘s television product, social media presence, and on-site content for big sports events.

Patrick said that O’Connor could still appear on-air from time to time, but that producer Dylan Grady will step into O’Connor’s vacated seat going forward.

O’Connor likened the move to the choice by the entire DP Show staff 20 years ago when it left ESPN in part to have more freedom over their work-life balance and professional focus, noting that his 16-year-old son is facing a big stretch of life that he does not want to miss.

“It’s not a decision … that I make lightly. I’ve been on the radio since 2000,” O’Connor said. “This has been my whole career, this has been my whole adult life.”

O’Connor’s son appears to be a highly rated soccer recruit, with multiple web pages dedicated to his junior career as he looks ahead toward a college or pro career in the coming years.

The DP Show is in the midst of a prolonged wind-down as Patrick plays out the string on his final contract. Patrick has previously stated he will retire in February 2028, after that year’s Super Bowl.