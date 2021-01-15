Ted Leitner’s long and distinguished career as the voice of the San Diego Padres has come to an end.

On Friday, Leitner and the Padres announced that he was retiring from his broadcasting role with the team and would become a team ambassador.

“I will miss everything about the Padres broadcast that I have been privileged to be a part of for so many years,” Leitner said in a statement. “I’ve had the best seat in the house in San Diego for over four decades, and I’ve had the honor of working alongside Hall of Fame broadcasters while watching the greatest players to ever wear a Padres uniform. “While the broadcast booth will always be in my heart, I look forward to working more closely with the San Diego community and our loyal fans in the future.”

Leitner’s career with the team started in 1980, and he became a beloved voice of the team along with Jerry Coleman (who passed away in 2014). In 2018, Leitner briefly left the broadcast booth after a cancer scare, but returned after doctors discovered his tumor was benign.

He will continue as the play by play voice of San Diego State football and men’s basketball. This week, the National Sports Media Association honored Leitner as the California Sportscaster of the Year for the first time, an honor he shared with Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper.

In the Padres radio booth, Jesse Agler and Tony Gwynn Jr will be the full-time duo in 2021. Agler shared his thoughts on Leitner over a few tweets.

A few words about Teddy, who I will miss sitting next to in a very deep way… He is a brilliant announcer. What you hear is what you get: a true passion and love for the game, the team, the community. His story-telling skills are as good as anyone that's ever done this… — jesse agler (@jesseagler) January 15, 2021

He is also, unquestionably, one of the most significant sports figures in San Diego history. And to have had the chance to sit with him these last few years meant everything to me as I came to feel about the Padres and this community the way he does. — jesse agler (@jesseagler) January 15, 2021

Thank you, too, for all of the comments. Will try and get back to everyone. Certainly excited to work with Tony but today is about the Uncle and all he has done! — jesse agler (@jesseagler) January 15, 2021

All the best to Leitner in his new role.

