On Friday, the New York Giants and WFAN announced an extension that will continue their play-by-play partnership for the foreseeable future. Audacy, the parent company of WFAN, announced that the New York-based radio station will contour to be the flagship station for the team, and will air all preseason, regular season and postseason games.

The two are adding to their lineup of programming for the 2023 season with the launch of a new weekly preview show called “Big Blue Kickoff Live.” The show will air on Saturday mornings during the regular season.

Additionally, all three WFAN daily shows will broadcast from Giants Training Camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 14. Starting at 6:00 a.m. ET. Boomer & Gio, Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata and Evan & Tiki will all broadcast live from training camp, and conduct interviews with players, coaches and front office members, among others.

Both Audcasy and the Giants offered comments on the continuance of the partnership:

“WFAN is proud to grow our long-standing partnership with the New York Football Giants,” said Chris Oliviero, Market President Audacy New York. “More opportunities for fans to connect with Big Blue is our commitment, one that goes beyond Sunday and extends year round.” “We are thrilled to add more Giants programming on WFAN this season, highlighted by our new Saturday morning preview show,” Giants SVP Marketing & Brand Strategy Nilay Shah said. “With new and improved integration between WFAN and our digital platforms, we will be able to provide our fans with the best coverage on all things Big Blue.”

There you have it. WFAN will continue to broadcast Giants games as it has since the 1996 season.

