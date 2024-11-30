Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs radio network play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthu. during the celebration of the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After Friday’s win, Mitch Holthus, the radio voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, couldn’t help but ask the same question a lot of NFL have been wondering.

Who’s writing these scripts?

The Chiefs narrowly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday, winning 19-17. Las Vegas was in position to potentially kick a game-winning field goal but center Jackson Powers-Johnson snapped the ball too early and quarterback Aidan O’Connell was not ready. Kansas City’s Nick Bolton fell on the loose ball with 11 seconds to go, sealing the win for his team.

Holthus was understandably excited after the turnover and — like defensive lineman Chris Jones — couldn’t help but joke about the team’s latest nail-biting win.

“What a year, what a year this is,” Holthus exclaimed. “And 11 seconds to go in the game. The Chiefs get a fumble recovery on a bad snap. And they’re gonna come out of here on Black Friday. Who’s writing these scripts? Ted Lasso‘s writers are blushing. This is amazing.”

“WHAT A YEAR”

Mitch Holthus celebrates another improbable Chiefs win. pic.twitter.com/b1d71TMV6L — 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) November 29, 2024

The Chiefs hosted the Raiders on Christmas Day a season ago. Las Vegas won that game 20-14. To date, that was Kansas City’s last loss in a one-score game. The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17 the following week, then closed the regular season out with a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City then won three of its four postseason games by one-score margins and, after Friday’s game, the Chiefs have won nine of 11 games this year by only one score. Conversely, Kansas City’s lone loss since that Christmas Day game against the Raiders in 2023, was a 30-21 defeat against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

That gives the Chiefs 14 consecutive wins in one-score games — which is an NFL record.

Holthus addressed that streak, and other points after the madness of Friday’s finish had simmered.

“The Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot, they’ve won 14 straight by a one-score margin,” he said. “They do it on a bad snap to Aidan O’Connell, who has the Raiders in position, maybe to get a game-winning Daniel Carlson field goal. Instead, the Chiefs go to 11-1 and win 19-17. You can’t make this up.”

You certainly can’t.

