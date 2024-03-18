Mike Missanelli’s departure from Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic in 2022 after 15 years surprised listeners.

A report Sunday that he could be returning came as just as big a surprise.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Missanelli could be part of a new lineup at the station. 97.5 The Fanatic announced Friday that host Andrew Salciunas is moving to mornings and former Daily News writer Bob Cooney will move to the mid-day slot.

The Inquirer reported that Missanelli had talked with the station about a possible return.

“Mike’s name has come up. He’s a great talent, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” new 97.5 The Fanatic program director Scott Masteller said (via The Inquirer). “A lot of people are interested in the radio station right now. So I’ll leave it at that.”

Missanelli’s sudden departure from 97.5 The Fanatic was an awkward one. He announced on The Mike Missanelli Show on May 31, 2022, that it would be his last broadcast. His contract was set to expire, and he and the station had decided to part ways.

Mike Missanelli is OUT at 97.5 The Fanatic! Mike announced just minutes ago that his contract is set to expire in a few weeks. He and the station have agreed to part ways. pic.twitter.com/t6fsgoWLcR — Russ Joy (@JoyOnBroad) May 31, 2022

“It seems so surreal,” Missanelli said when he announced his exit. At the time, he was the station’s biggest star.

Missanelli refused to comment to The Inquirer about his possible return, but sources confirmed to the paper the two sides have talked.

The radio host has stayed busy the past couple of years hosting a BetRivers podcast and as part of JAKIB Media’s Philadelphia Eagles postgame show,

