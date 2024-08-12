Credit: The Mike Missanelli Show

Marking his return to 97.5 The Fanatic airwaves, Philly sports radio host Mike Missanelli made sure to zing longtime rival Howard Eskin over recent allegations.

More than two years after being unceremoniously let go from 97.5 The Fanatic, The Mike Missanelli Show made its long-awaited return on Monday and will air between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on The Fanatic.

After taking a little time to reintroduce himself, Missanelli couldn’t help but take a shot at Eskin, who remains banned from Citizens Bank Park by Audacy following an investigation that determined he made unwanted advances towards a stadium employee, allegedly including what was described as an “unwelcome kiss.”

“Here’s one last thing — there won’t be any unwelcome kisses,” Missanelli said. “No unwelcome kisses on this show.”

five minutes in and we’re cooking with gas pic.twitter.com/KrVZ2TB6xk — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) August 12, 2024

While Eskin was never formally suspended, his WIP show was off the air for several weeks following reports of the incident. In his return last weekend, the longtime Philly sports radio host apologized to the female employee, saying “I apologized to her at the time of the incident, and I apologize again now. I’m truly sorry that this did occur.”

The 76ers have stated they don’t intend to grant Eskin access to the team’s training facility “until further notice” and requested the Wells Fargo Center do the same. Eskin has maintained access to the Eagles training camp and will remain a sideline reporter covering the team.

It makes sense that Missanelli’s return would include a shot in Eskin’s direction. The two radio hosts have feuded with one another for decades since they cohosted a WIP show together. Missanelli once said he “wanted to kill” Eskin every day when they were radio partners. Missanelli’s second stint with WIP ended in 2006 when he punched a producer during a live broadcast.

