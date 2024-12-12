Photo credit: BetRivers

Mike Francesa undoubtedly belongs on WFAN’s Mount Rushmore, but who does he think belongs there next to him?

Cases could be made for his former partner Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Don Imus, Boomer Esiason, Craig Carton, Steve Somers, and others. But there are only three spots available alongside Francesa on the WFAN rock.

Francesa joined WFAN’s midday show hosts Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata Wednesday afternoon to discuss the New York Mets’ historic signing of Juan Soto this week. During the segment, Licata asked Francesa to offer his WFAN Mount Rushmore. And his answer was perfect.

Mike Francesa didn’t disappoint when asked to list his WFAN Mount Rushmore 😂@BrandonTierney @sal_licata pic.twitter.com/eaHHVoRBH3 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) December 11, 2024



“One big rock. Me, that’s it, alright?” Francesa said to garner a fit of laughter from the show.

If you were a loyal listener to Mike and the Mad Dog or Francesa’s solo show during his more than three decades on-air at WFAN, this answer shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Francesa definitely has an ego, as one needs to be in that position. And the host dubbed the “Sports Pope” never hid from the fact that he thought he was the best. To Francesa’s credit, he had years of success and ratings to prove it.

The answer, while on brand, was said in jest, with Francesa proceeding to give Russo his due, before noting everyone at WFAN owes a debt of gratitude to Don Imus.

“None of this happens without Imus,” Francesa said. “Not Mike and the Mad Dog. None of it. And Dog and I, what we built will last forever. Dog deserves any accolade that comes his way and he will always be remembered as one of the pioneers of this industry and luckily, so will I. But we don’t do this without Imus. This doesn’t happen without Imus.”

That’s all nice and true. But no one wants a humble Mike Francesa. The only answer the fans known as Mongo Nation, who loved to chant “Numbah one!” at Francesa wanted is the first one he gave. “Me, that’s it.”

[WFAN]