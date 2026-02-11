Screenshot from NBC Sports Boston

Forget about the music, the lyrics, language, production or any controversy around the Super Bowl LX halftime show, there’s only one thing that caught Mike Felger’s attention. And it was Bad Bunny’s penis.

The Boston sports radio host attended Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in person, which he liked because it saved him from having to go to a party where the general viewing focus would be on the commercials or halftime show. But Felger watched a replay of the broadcast earlier this week, and he couldn’t help from feeling like Bad Bunny was just flaunting his penis the entire time.

I can’t top this pic.twitter.com/JMmzc8PSfD — Boston Globe Pitchbot (@BostonSatire) February 10, 2026



“I just caught enough of Bad Bunny to go, ‘Oh, here’s another guy that has a penis!’ Did you know that he has a package? Because he spent the whole time, and all their dancers spent the whole time, just ‘Oh here it is!’ Congratulations, Mr. Bunny. You have a penis!” Felger said during his Tuesday radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “You probably have a big one cause you’re so proud, you just want to show me, and your dancers just have to show me their package. You are special. Special, special men. You have penises. Congratulations guys, thanks for showing me.

“You know how I feel about the penis grabbing,” Felger continued. “I just think it is, ‘Oh my God, aren’t you special, you have a penis. Good for you, sir. Good.’”

Lee Greenwood would never, but what’s a sensual concert performance without a good penis grab every now and then? Felger was about two days late in giving his opinion on Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. But his late arrival was ultimately a good thing, because Felger’s take deserves to be flaunted and displayed about as much as Bad Bunny seemingly thinks his penis should be.

Just when you thought all the opinions of Bad Bunny and the NFL’s Super Bowl LX halftime show had already been yelled, Felger showed up to the dwindling conversation with this. In a world where millions of people had unusually strong thoughts about the halftime show, credit Felger for still finding a way to make sure his take would erect through the clamor.